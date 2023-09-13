Mr. James E. Jenkins

Sep. 13, 2023
Funeral services for Mr. James Jenkins will begin at 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Marcus Finch officiating. Interment will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 13,2023 at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jenkins, 92, of Meridian, died Friday, September 8, 2023 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson following a brief illness.

James was born November 30, 1930 in Attalla County, MS to Mr. Toby Allen Jenkins and Mrs. Maggie Harmon Jenkins. He was a Deacon of Central Baptist Church in Meridian. Mr. Jenkins proudly served his Country and was a Retired Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. James is survived by his children, Mike Jenkins (Beth) and Tony Jenkins (Connie); grandchildren, Tiffany Schenkl (Bobby), Erin Jenkins, Laurel Mills (Thomas), Emma Jenkins, Uriah Jenkins, and Alex Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Asher, Anderson, and Lawson Schenkl; and numerous other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Jenkins, his son, Perry Jenkins (Tess); and his parents Toby Allen and Maggie Harmon Jenkins; and his eight siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Jenkins be made to Central Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

The Jenkins Family will receive guests from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM prior to funeral rites at noon.

