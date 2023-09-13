Mr. Ronald David Wright

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald David Wright will begin at 11:30 AM Friday, September 15, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Wayne Edwards and Ben Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ronald “Ronnie” David Wright, 62, of Meridian gained his Heavenly home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian.

Though a quiet man, Ronnie was known throughout his life for his vocal talent, his lifelong love of music, and having never turned down a piece of Red-Velvet Cake. As a Christian, he was a very active member of Midway Baptist Church, for the majority of his life, where he developed his close walk with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Ron is survived by his brother, Michael; his sister-in-law, Cassie; his nephew, Adam; his niece, Marjorie, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

Mr. Wright is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Wright; paternal grandparents, William and Leo Wright and maternal grandparents, Colon and Fannie Ward.

His family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at James T. Champion Nursing Facility. We will be forever grateful to the staff who not only provided excellent care for him but showed him such kindness and love for the last several years.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Wright family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

