Nigel could form soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Lee and Margot continue to spiral across the Atlantic Waters. Margot is of no threat to the U.S., but Lee could bring impacts to the Northeastern U.S. by the weekend. Regardless, indirect impacts will continue to be felt up and down the east coast in the form of deadly rip currents and high waves.

There’s another disturbance across the South Central Atlantic that is likely to develop in the coming days. It’s definitely one for the U.S. to watch considering forecast models are showing a trend of it moving farther west than we would like. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The next name up is Nigel.

