Update: Woman dies from gunshot wound

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, a White female, 47 years old, has died of a gunshot wound.

News 11 was told the gun went off in bed where a couple was sleeping. The victim was shot in the femur.

The shooting is being investigated.

We will update as more information becomes available.

_________

Reported earlier:

News 11 is heading to the scene of a possible gunshot victim near Magnolia Drive in Meridian.

News 11 received unconfirmed reports that the victim is deceased.

News 11 has reached out to MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens and Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler for a statement but has not yet heard back from them.

Will update as more information becomes available.

