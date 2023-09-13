Update: Woman dies from gunshot wound

Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.(WTOK - TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, a White female, 47 years old, has died of a gunshot wound.

News 11 was told the gun went off in bed where a couple was sleeping. The victim was shot in the femur.

The shooting is being investigated.

We will update as more information becomes available.

_________

Reported earlier:

News 11 is heading to the scene of a possible gunshot victim near Magnolia Drive in Meridian.

News 11 received unconfirmed reports that the victim is deceased.

News 11 has reached out to MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens and Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler for a statement but has not yet heard back from them.

Will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man finds Tiktok fame, uses it to do good for others.
Your Barefoot Neighbor
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident
Newton Police Department make human trafficking arrest
Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case
Investigators believe the 12-year-old boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then...
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

Latest News

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Fall countdown
Are you ready for the Fall season?
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Union Yellowjackets Football
East Ms Realtors donate $9,000 to MUTEH to help provide affordable housing for the homeless population