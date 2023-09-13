Funeral Services for Rev. Larry Laird, PhD will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, with Reverends Roger Laird, Len Chesney, and James McMillan officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Rev. Larry Laird, age 77, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at his home.

Rev. Larry was a loving husband and father, and most affectionately known as Papaw by his four grandchildren. Over his ministry, Rev. Laird served as pastor of Ebenezer, Herbert, Pine Ridge, and Providence Missionary Baptist Churches. The love he had for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was clearly evident in his life.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Laird, his son Jason Laird (Deanna) and his daughter Stephanie Dunlap, his grandchildren Laken Laird, Reagan Laird, Rylee Dunlap, and Laird Dunlap. His sisters, Josephine Jones (Quitman) and Faye Vance, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Selby and Nina Laird, his brother R.S. Laird, and his sister Wilma Rowzee.

Pallbearers will be Andy Rowzee, Darrell Rowzee, Greg Vance, Mark Rigdon, Colby Rigdon, Steven Rowzee, Tyler Laird, Andy Round, Austin Round and Heath Mathis.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitations will be held Friday, September 15th from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and Saturday, September 16th from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

