Memorial Services for Russell Alan Landrum, 61, of Toxey will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with the eulogy rendered by Roger Williamson and Rev. Johnathon Johnson officiating.

Mr. Landrum passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born on March 30, 1962, in Butler to George Washington and Catherine Pearl Early Landrum. Mr. Landrum was a retired dispatcher for the Choctaw County E-911.

He is survived by his daughter, Vera Catherine Landrum; brother, William “Buddy” Landrum and wife Peggy; sister, Joann Minus; nephews, Trey Minus; Taylor Minus; Heath Landrum; and Chase Landrum; and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Catherine Pearl Early Landrum.

Honorary Pallbearers include all of his friends from Choctaw County E-911 Dispatch, Choctaw County EMS, and Choctaw County Law Enforcement.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that donations be made to Bumpers Funeral Home at P.O. Box 705, Butler, AL 36904 to assist with funeral expenses.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

