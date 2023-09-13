Thomas Joe Rew

Thomas Joe Rew
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
Funeral Services for Thomas Joe Rew, 66, of Ward will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Ward Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Yancey officiating. Burial will follow in the Cokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Rew passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. He was born on June 1, 1957 in Grove Hill to Thomas Heflin and Joann Powell Rew.  Mr. Rew was a retired equipment operator and truck driver.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Dailey Rew; sons, Thomas Daniel Rew (Ashley); John Dustin Rew (Kayla); and six grandchildren, Lindsey Rew; Stephanie Rew; Emily Rew; Chrishtanna Parnell; Baily Rew; and Dalton Rew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Heflin and Joann Powell Rew; sister, Kathy W. Farias; and sister, Lisa Wall.

Pallbearers include Mike Grant, Wayne Grace; Larry Joe Rotten; Thomas D. Rew; and John D. Rew.

Honorary Pallbearer include Jimmy Edward Rew.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

