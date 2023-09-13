Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Union Yellowjackets Football

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Union Yellowjackets High School Football Team.

The Yellowjackets are off to an impressive 3-0 start this season, with wins against Choctaw Central, Enterprise, and Leake Academy.

Union will take on the Newton County Cougars on Friday night!

Congratulations to the Union Yellowjackets on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

