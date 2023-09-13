Two Lamar Seniors celebrate being National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause for celebration at Lamar School on Wednesday afternoon.

Not only is the school celebrating homecoming this week but they also announced that two seniors were selected as 2024 National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists.

This distinction will give these students access to scholarship opportunities when applying for colleges next year.

Ian Turner and Christian Roman share how beneficial receiving this honor will be for their futures.

“I’m excited that it’s going to take the financial load off my parents. It’s going to give me a lot more financial freedom, I guess in college,” said Turner.

“I think it’s just a huge honor. I’d like to thank my teachers like Mr. Kate and Miss Skipper for all the help they’ve given me,” said Roman.

To qualify for the National Merit Scholarship program the students had to score in the top one percent across the country on the PSAT.

The program will notify the semi-finalists in the spring whether they’ve been selected.

