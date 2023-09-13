Watson gets over 7 years on gun charge

Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 31, was charged after officers searched his home Feb. 19, 2020,...
Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 31, was charged after officers searched his home Feb. 19, 2020, and found nine firearms.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man who admitted in court to possessing firearms, illegally, was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

According to court documents, Waltravious Leeandre Watson, 31, was charged after officers of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office searched his home Feb. 19, 2020, and found nine firearms.

Watson had a prior felony conviction for burglary of a dwelling and could not legally possess guns. He pleaded guilty earlier this year.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF investigated the case.

