Citizens of Mississippi county told to ‘be cautious’ as authorities search for escaped inmate

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Citizens of Wilkinson County are being asked to be cautious and to not leave young children alone at bus stops as authorities search for an escaped inmate.

According to Sheriff Reginald L. Jackson, Christopher Diaz is 5′6″ and about 160 pounds. He has two tattoos on his face just beneath his right eye.

The 32-year-old escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Wednesday.

The sheriff says that MDOC has agents checking areas on the coast, where it is believed that Diaz could possibly be headed. Agents are also searching Wilkinson County as well.

His last known location was on Jackson, Louisiana Road in Woodville near the Community Work Center facility.

Diaz was originally charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Diaz or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Mississippi Department Of Corrections at 662-745-6611, the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511, the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the nearest law enforcement agency at 911.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.