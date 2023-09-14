City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
OTIS L WATKINS1990HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
MARCITY J COLE19921612 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
STEVEN L NANCE1977148 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JESSICA J LEWIS19864706 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF THE FAMILY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:19 PM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:37 AM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:37 AM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Magnolia Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

