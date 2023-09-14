City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:19 PM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:37 AM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:37 AM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Magnolia Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.