City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2023
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|OTIS L WATKINS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MARCITY J COLE
|1992
|1612 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|STEVEN L NANCE
|1977
|148 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JESSICA J LEWIS
|1986
|4706 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF THE FAMILY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:19 PM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:37 AM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:37 AM on September 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Magnolia Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.