Most of our area is suffering from a drought

We desperately need more rain
We desperately need more rain(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that most of our area is now officially suffering from a drought. Last week, most of our area was just Abnormally Dry (yellow).

However, with the lack of sufficient rain, conditions have gotten worse. So, now, most of the area is suffering from the first stage of drought which is a “Moderate Drought” (tan color). Sadly, the western counties in our viewing have been upgraded to either a Severe or Extreme Drought.

A few showers are possible for Friday, but it’ll be far from a wash-out. Less than a half inch of rain is expected, but we’ll take what we can get. Carry an umbrella or wear a jacket with a hood for your Friday plans so that you don’t get caught off guard if a shower finds you. The best timing for periodic showers will be during the morning and early afternoon. Highs Friday will reach the mid-upper 80s.

The weekend warms up a bit with highs hovering closer to 90 degrees. An upper-disturbance and weak cold front could bring additional showers to our area by Saturday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, don’t expect too much in the way of rain this weekend.

Next week, rain chances get shut-off for the start of the week, but highs will remain near 90 degrees.

