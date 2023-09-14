Funeral services for Mrs. Vera J. Connell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Brad Jones and Brother Alan Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Vera J. Connell, age 83, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Northpointe Health and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Connell was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. An unselfish individual, Vera was very generous and left a legacy of exuberating, unconditional love for everyone.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Gano (Dave), Teresa Williams, Rafe Jones (Vicki), Brad Jones (Kathy), Donna Byrd (Alan), and Lauri Griffin; her grandchildren, Taylor Reynolds, Capri Norris, Kyle Williams, Patrick Jones, Shanna Jones, Devin Jones, Brice Jones, McCall Burkett, Erica Camacho, Jamie Parker, and Jordan Lowe; and thirty great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Connell was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Jones; her second husband, George Connell; her parents, Alfred and Velma Snow; her siblings, Robert Snow, Jack Snow, Margaret Keeling, and Earl Snow; and a great-grandchild, Ziggy.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamff.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.