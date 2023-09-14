Renovations cause temporary changes in some services at Laud. Co. Health Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Vally Street in Meridian, is now undergoing building renovations and will be for the next 6 months. The work will involve replacing the heating unit, ventilation and air conditioning system and water lines and duct work for the entire building.

Most services will continue, but because of limited space, there will be some changes that affect clients.

The Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC) services will not be affected. But the number of patients that can be seen at one time will be significantly reduced. Please call 601-693-2451 for assistance in scheduling appointments for clinical and WIC services.

Some clinic service areas will be affected more than others. Those are: • Family planning: Family planning services will be provided, but due to lack of exam space, annual medical examinations for family planning patients will be referred to county health departments in adjacent counties.



• Vaccination services: We will continue to provide travel vaccinations, but due to limited vaccine storage, all other vaccinations will be referred to other county health departments.



• COVID-19 testing: Because of limited staff space, COVID testing will be suspended.



The public may also contact health departments in neighboring counties for services: Clarke County Health Department, 601-776-2149



Jasper County Health Department, 601-764-2419



Kemper County Health Department, 601-743-5865



Leake County Health Department, 601-267-3072



Neshoba County Health Department, 601-656-4371



Newton County Health Department, 601-635-2337



Scott County Health Department, 601-469-4941



Smith County Health Department, 601-782-4472



