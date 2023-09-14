Renovations cause temporary changes in some services at Laud. Co. Health Department

Lauderdale County Health Dept. is undergoing renovations.
Lauderdale County Health Dept. is undergoing renovations.(Mississippi State Department of Health)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Vally Street in Meridian, is now undergoing building renovations and will be for the next 6 months. The work will involve replacing the heating unit, ventilation and air conditioning system and water lines and duct work for the entire building.

Most services will continue, but because of limited space, there will be some changes that affect clients.

The Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC) services will not be affected. But the number of patients that can be seen at one time will be significantly reduced. Please call 601-693-2451 for assistance in scheduling appointments for clinical and WIC services.

Some clinic service areas will be affected more than others. Those are:
Family planning: Family planning services will be provided, but due to lack of exam space, annual medical examinations for family planning patients will be referred to county health departments in adjacent counties.

Vaccination services: We will continue to provide travel vaccinations, but due to limited vaccine storage, all other vaccinations will be referred to other county health departments.

COVID-19 testing: Because of limited staff space, COVID testing will be suspended.
The public may also contact health departments in neighboring counties for services:
Clarke County Health Department, 601-776-2149

Jasper County Health Department, 601-764-2419

Kemper County Health Department, 601-743-5865

Leake County Health Department, 601-267-3072

Neshoba County Health Department, 601-656-4371

Newton County Health Department, 601-635-2337

Scott County Health Department, 601-469-4941

Smith County Health Department, 601-782-4472

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Jeremy Lovell, 44, of Meridian, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute...
Meridian man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’: Police shown arresting jail oversight board member inside facility
Meridian Public School District announced Wednesday that it has been released from a...
Meridian Public Schools: Judge releases district from desegregation order and consent decree
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records

Latest News

A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Laquinta Hayes (standing row, second from left) will travel to Poland to be a part of the...
Sumter County native continues to overcome life’s obstacles
Sumter County native continues to overcome life’s obstacles