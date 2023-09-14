Winning numbers drawn for $550 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A drawing was held Wednesday for the $550 million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest of the year.

The winning numbers are 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

