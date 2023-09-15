Brandon Presley speaks about his plans if elected governor

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Education is a top priority for most governors, and if elected, Brandon Presley believes our public schools should be the first thing on the legislator’s list when creating the budget for the state.

“You know, to me, education is the foundation of everything that helps to move our state forward. It’s not just only about educating our children, which is paramount. Most important, economic development, community development. It all begins with education. And Governor William Winter used to have an old saying that the road out of the poor house runs by the schoolhouse. And the way we pull Mississippi out of poverty is to invest in education, to invest in not only our schools and our teachers but our parents and our students. And so I believe the first thing we. To do is to fully fund the Mississippi adequate education program,” said Presley.

The campaign trail is hot, and Presley believes that his method of being in the public eye is his ticket to the governor’s office.

“Brett Farve’s $5,000,000 volleyball court, or the corruption we’ve seen run rampant, save our hospital system in Mississippi, get the sales tax off of groceries. We have the highest sales tax on food of any state in the United States of America. In Mississippi, those are the messages we’re going to be carrying to all 82 counties. Look, I like to campaign. I like meeting people. I don’t want to be a governor, hid out in the governor’s mansion. I enjoy getting out, seeing people, and we’re going to carry that message throughout the state, and we’re going to separate facts from fiction. And when the governor tells a bald-faced lie, we’re going to call it a bald-faced lie. And I think that’s the type of toughness that people in Mississippi want to see in the governor’s, the type of backbone and gut. And I’m looking forward to the rest of this campaign,” said Presley.

To view the full interview, click here.

