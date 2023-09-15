Charles Benny Fields

Charles Benny Fields(Bumpers Funeral Home)
Memorial Services for Charles Benny Fields, 74, of Needham will be held Friday, September 15, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at the chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Channing Walley officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born on October 12, 1956 in Mobile to Herman Fields, Jr. and Bobbie Jean Busby Fields.

He is survived by his son, Alvin L. Fields; daughter, Denise “Jesse” Fields; step-son, Jeff “Red” Roland; step-daughter, Sherry Garcia; sister, Mable Sharlene Bohannon (Earnest); and three grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Fields, Jr. and Bobbie Jean Busby Field; and sister, Kimberly Rene Thompson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

