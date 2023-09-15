City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAVEN L HARRIS
|2001
|2905 HWY 45N MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JESSE HOLT
|1976
|2915 7TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|RAMONE T DANIELS
|1999
|1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:46 AM on September 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:45 AM on September 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
