City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:46 AM on September 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:45 AM on September 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.