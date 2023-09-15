City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAVEN L HARRIS20012905 HWY 45N MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JESSE HOLT19762915 7TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
RAMONE T DANIELS19991502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:46 AM on September 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:45 AM on September 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 15, 2023
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 14, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2023
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center