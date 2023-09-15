Cspire C3 Jr. Challenge

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Earlier today, 20 teams from across the state participated in Cspire’s C3 junior coding competition at both Mississippi children’s museums in Jackson and Meridian.

Elementary age students were challenged to code a robot and design an obstacle course.

Several awards were presented to team members and the top three teams received trophies and tech-related prizes.

Latoya Moore, Cspire public relations specialist, says that she knows that these kids are capable of anything.

“They do most of it the day of. It’s very impressive because you see them program a robot and you see the robot go through the course and you’re just thinking they’re little minds. It’s so complex, but yet so simple. And we’re just so proud of all of our young people. I saw where technology jobs will double more than any other field in the near future, so it’s important for our youth to be tech savvy.” said Moore.

All the kids did a wonderful job, but only one winner could be crowned per Mississippi Children’s Museum location.

Your Cspire C3 Junior Coding Challenge 1st place winners are Mcleod Elementary at the Jackson location, and Enterprise Elementary took home first in Meridian.

