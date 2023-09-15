The final weekend of summer looks good

A dry streak takes over next week
A dry streak takes over next week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our summertime fun is winding down. This is the final weekend of summer, and it’ll be a nice one to enjoy. Highs both weekend days will hover around 90 degrees, but you may catch a few showers on Saturday afternoon due to an upper-disturbance moving by. However, it’ll be far from a wash-out. Sunday looks dry and filled with sunshine.

Next week, we enter into a dry stretch. This is not good news considering our ground is dry, and most of the area is suffering from a drought. Highs each day will be seasonable...ranging from 87-91 degrees.

As for the first weekend of fall, it looks like a continuation of this pattern. However, that’s days away, and things could surely change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

