The final weekend of summer looks good

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our summertime fun is winding down. This is the final weekend of summer, and it’ll be a nice one to enjoy. Highs both weekend days will hover around 90 degrees, but you may catch a few showers on Saturday afternoon due to an upper-disturbance moving by. However, it’ll be far from a wash-out. Sunday looks dry and filled with sunshine.

Next week, we enter into a dry stretch. This is not good news considering our ground is dry, and most of the area is suffering from a drought. Highs each day will be seasonable...ranging from 87-91 degrees.

As for the first weekend of fall, it looks like a continuation of this pattern. However, that’s days away, and things could surely change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.