InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them