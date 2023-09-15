InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them