Major water leak at the site of the Dale Drive Bridge in Marion

Water Leak in Marion
Water Leak in Marion(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Marion Mayor Larry Gill, due to the construction of the bridge on Dale Drive, a major water leak has occurred.

The Mayor believes if anyone lives or operates a business south of the Dale Drive bridge, there is a possibility they may not have any water.

The Town of Marion is working to fix the leak.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest...
Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance
Antoniel Thomas, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute...
Pearl River man sentenced to 10 years on drug charge
Terll Shell, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute...
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 5 years on drug trafficking charge
The 29th Avenue Railroad Crossing Project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 19.
29th Avenue rail crossing project set to begin Tuesday