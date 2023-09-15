Major water leak at the site of the Dale Drive Bridge in Marion
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Marion Mayor Larry Gill, due to the construction of the bridge on Dale Drive, a major water leak has occurred.
The Mayor believes if anyone lives or operates a business south of the Dale Drive bridge, there is a possibility they may not have any water.
The Town of Marion is working to fix the leak.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.