Man impaled, dead after falling off roof

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after he fell off of a roof on Friday.

According to Crystal Springs Police Department Chief Tony Hemphill, around 1 p.m., the man was pressure washing a house for his friend at the intersection of North Bennett Street and Lee Avenue in Crystal Springs.

Chief Hemphill says the victim lost his balance and fell on a sharp object that punctured through his chest.

The identity of the man has not been revealed at this time.

