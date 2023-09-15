Meridian Rotary Club Pickleball Tournament

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Rotary Club of Meridian is hosting its first ever pickleball tournament.

The tournament takes place October 14th, and October just happens to be polio awareness month.

The Rotary Club was initially started to help eradicate polio and all proceeds will go toward fighting that life threatening disease.

Participants will be in two person teams.

The cost is $80 per team, which includes a T-shirt and refreshments.

“We wanted to get this to get this tournament together to get out there and have some fun. Introduce ourselves to people who don’t really know what the Rotary Club of Meridian is. Just fellowship, fun, the whole nine yards”, said Lance Burnham of the Meridian Rotary Club.

The Meridian Rotary Club is asking that people sign up by September 28th.

For more information on how you can sign up, you can contact Lance Burnham at (601) 479-5053.

