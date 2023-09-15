MPSD’s new Arts Coordinator

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District recently got a new Arts Coordinator.

Antonio Altman has been a part of the arts in meridian for a while now.

He is the longest-tenured band director since the 1990s.

Altman got his start in 2013 and is now looking to do what he can to help improve the arts programs for Meridian students.

“I’m very excited to be the new arts coordinator for Reading Public School District. Some of the things that we’re looking at doing this year is really making sure that we collaborate as a team and as a staff with all of the disciplines of the arts that we have and continue to collaborate with our community. We have an exceptionally talented staff. And as well as our students are extremely talented and I just wanted to make sure that we have the resources in order for our staff and students to be able to cultivate that love of the arts.” said Altman.

Altman said he believes it will be a smooth transition because he will still be in the classroom, and able to bring a connection to the staff and students, helping and assisting all of its arts programs.

