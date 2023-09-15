Pearl River man sentenced to 10 years on drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pearl River man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney Office said Antoniel Thomas, Jr., 29, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from January 2020 to February of 2020.

Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury in a four-count indictment involving the possession and distribution of methamphetamine. He entered a plea of guilty to count one of the indictment, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

