Philadelphia man sentenced to over 5 years on drug trafficking charge

Terll Shell, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Terll Shell, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.(Storyblocks)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said a Philadelphia man was sentenced to 68 months in prison.

According to court documents, Terll Shell, 42, committed the crime on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April of 2020. Shell was later indicted and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

