There’s a new tropical cyclone in the Atlantic

It's expected to become Nigel this weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #15 formed in the Atlantic on Friday. It’s expected to gradually strengthen and become Tropical Storm Nigel by this weekend. The current forecast has it moving more northwestward across the Central Atlantic through next week. During this time of moving over the very warm waters of the tropical Atlantic, it’s expected to not just strengthen into a hurricane next week...but potentially a major hurricane by the middle of the week.

It looks like it could potentially bring some impacts to Bermuda, so they’ll need to watch this system closely. For now, it doesn’t look to be a threat to the U.S., and it’s definitely no threat to our area. When it gets a name, it’ll be called Nigel. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

