Career game for Nabers with 13 catches and 239 yards helps No. 14 LSU rout Mississippi State 41-14

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and No. 14 LSU beat Mississippi State 41-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 310-79 in the first half on the way to a 24-7 lead.

Will Rogers had his worst game as a starting quarterback at Mississippi State (2-1) as the senior was 11 of 28 for 103 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the fewest completions and yardage Rogers has had as a starter.

The Bulldogs, who are transitioning away from late coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in Year 1 under coach Zach Arnett, managed just 201 yards.

Daniels threw for 361 yards on 30 of 34 passing. He also rushed 15 times for 64 yards before he came out midway through the fourth quarter with the lead at 41-7.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Many people questioned whether or not the Tigers were going to be contenders an opening loss to Florida State. Saturday showed a team that’s ready to compete for another SEC West title.

MSU: The Bulldogs looked uncompetitive a week after escaping with an overtime victory at home against Arizona.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Arkansas next Saturday

Mississippi State travels to South Carolina next Saturday

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

