City Council discusses police budget

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Budget discussions continue for the City of Meridian, with pay hikes considered for employees.

One of the main focuses Friday morning was about raises for current and new officers within the Meridian Police Department.

Mayor Jimmie Smith is in support of these raises as an effort to retain and recruit. He said there are many open positions.

“A raise in the Police Department, $5,000 for each sworn in officer and raise the salary by $5,000. I think we‘ve got a good police department, and we need to try to make sure that we embrace them to try and keep what we‘ve got so far. We probably need about 25 more policemen,” said Smith.

The next budget meeting to discuss the budget for the Meridian Police Department will take place Sept. 20.

