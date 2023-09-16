Fall approaches and Lee has made landfall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone Fall seems to be on the horizon as temperatures over the next 10 days won’t vary much as we will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of our weekend will stay dry as we will have temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with our lows staying in the low 60s and upper 50s so fairly mild.

Conditions will stay fairly nice as we slowly near the first day of Fall, but we are in need of rain as the drought monitor continues to show moderate droughts reaching into our area.

Tracking the Tropics:

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee has made landfall in western Nova Scotia and is bringing strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains across Maine and parts of Canada. This storm will continue weakening but will bring those conditions to portions of Canada for the rest of the weekend.

Tropical Storm Margot continues to stay in the central Atlantic as it will slowly weaken before it ever thinks about making contact with land. This storm will move west before making a loop around back to the east and weaken a lot.

Tropical Depression Fifteen is expected to become our next named storm as it continues to gain strength into the rest of the weekend. We will be keeping a very close eye on this storm as it could take a similar track to Hurricane Lee.

The next named storm will be Nigel.

