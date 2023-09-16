Football Friday Tailgate Game: Newton County vs. Union

The Union Yellowjackets get their first win over Newton County in five seasons.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - After five seasons of dominance for the Newton County Cougars when they face the Union Yellowjackets, Union finally got their payback.

Union defeated Newton County at home Friday night, 49-45 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

In good high school football fashion, the two teams went back and forth trading touchdowns until the end of the fourth quarter, when Union was able to run out the clock with over three minutes left.

With four minutes to go, Union’s quarterback, U’darrion Hickman, found Keon Hutchins for a 25-yard touchdown that would be the game winner.

The Yellowjackets trailed the entirety of the game, only able to find momentum after each big play from the Cougars.

On the second play from scrimmage, Newton County’s quarterback, CJ Towner, took a deep shot to Landon Huber for an easy catch and score to go up 7-0 after the successful extra point attempt.

Union kept the game close early by responding with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Hickman to Zi Buckley.

The Cougars responded on their next drive, taking a 14-7 lead. This is when the game quickly turned into a track-meet between the teams’ offenses.

This is the first time since 2018 the Yellowjackets have been able to defeat Newton County, a school double their size.

Union will travel to Lake next week to take on the Hornets, in their final non-district game of the season.

