Game of the Week: Lamar wins “Battle of the Raiders”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar welcomed the Jackson Academy Raiders to Grey Cobb Field for their homecoming game on Friday night.

Lamar entered Friday night’s game looking to build off of last week’s shutout win over Winston Academy.

However, it was a slow start for Lamar, as they gave up 12 unanswered points to Jackson Academy in the first quarter, before Junior Quarterback, Wyatt Bond, led Lamar on a nice drive.

The drive concluded with a Touchdown run from the 6′1″ Running Back/Wide Receiver, Jaedon Jones, and that made it a 12-7 game.

In the second quarter, Bond led the Raiders on another drive down the field, and this time, Bond would get a quick pass out to 6′2″ Wide Receiver Jonathan Hart, for a nice Touchdown.

Lamar would enter halftime with a 14-12 lead over Jackson Academy.

Lamar scored 14 more points in the third quarter, and they only gave up 7 points in the quarter, which made it a 28-19 game.

All Lamar had to do was hold the lead, and that they did.

Final Score from Lamar: 28-26.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.