Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian is celebrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival.

Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore steam concepts and uncover possible careers in Mississippi.

Families were invited to come and hang out and do hands-on activities to help their children learn more about different jobs.

We talked about the event with the Assistant Director of Education and Programs Hope Vollm.

“Well, this is a way for community members who might not get to come in very often to come into the museum and interact with children, but it also lets children see different careers that they can have in science and lets them see all the different things you can do with science and engineering. So, we have everyone here from the Navy to the Department of Transportation to show that you never know what you are going to find.”

Their next event will be the scholastic chess tournament on September 30th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.