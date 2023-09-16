Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore steam concepts and uncover possible careers in Mississippi.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian is celebrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival.

Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore steam concepts and uncover possible careers in Mississippi.

Families were invited to come and hang out and do hands-on activities to help their children learn more about different jobs.

We talked about the event with the Assistant Director of Education and Programs Hope Vollm.

“Well, this is a way for community members who might not get to come in very often to come into the museum and interact with children, but it also lets children see different careers that they can have in science and lets them see all the different things you can do with science and engineering. So, we have everyone here from the Navy to the Department of Transportation to show that you never know what you are going to find.”

Their next event will be the scholastic chess tournament on September 30th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Source: WBRC video
State superintendent warns public schools about thousands of third grade students possibly being held back
Water Leak in Marion
Major water leak at the site of the Dale Drive Bridge in Marion
Ring photo of vandalism during Ocean Springs High School Homecoming Week
Ocean Springs High School Homecoming pranks gone too far, parents say
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university

Latest News

LSU vs. Miss. State
Career game for Nabers with 13 catches and 239 yards helps No. 14 LSU rout Mississippi State 41-14
Alabama makes a change at QB
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) carries in the second half of an NCAA college...
No. 17 Ole Miss hosts Georgia Tech, trying to avoid becoming latest SEC team to fall
Retired Army Specialist James Dyson and his wife, Tammy, received the generous gift from the...
Gulfport veteran gifted a mortgage-free home