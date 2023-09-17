MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 8th annual Stop the Violence Rally took place at Sumrall Park in Quitman.

The rally consisted of a walk from the courthouse in Downtown Quitman to Sumrall Park, ending in a gathering where those who had lost friends and family spoke.

Each told their stories and spoke about what we can all do to stop the violence.

After each speech a candle was lit in honor of the life that had been lost.

“It was awesome. I’m glad to see everyone that did come out and support this because it was very important. It made seven years that we had lost to him, but I just thank each and every one of them for coming out today.”, said Tracey Dear.

Delecia Thomas, a mother who lost her son to gun violence, says that talking about what she’s gone through with groups such as this one has worked as therapy for her and helped her get through these challenging times.

“Pray constantly because grief is so tricky and it has different moments. Different, different things that trigger you. It could be one day when you are perfectly fine, and it hits you very hard and tears just start to fall and in groups. I’ve attached myself to other with other mothers that have gone through what I’ve gone through. So as for them and I, it’s comforting just to hear someone else’s story.”, said Thomas.

Tracey Dear created the Stop The Violence Rally in response to the death of her son Bruce O’Bryant Dear who died back in 2016.

She looks to continue hosting this rally for years to come.

