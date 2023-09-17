Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Sad news came out of Flowood late Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Flowood Police Department, Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillian has passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

Chief McMillian, a husband and father of two, began his battle with cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post read.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

