In memory of Denisha Knight

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many in the community gathered to honor the life of Denisha Knight.

The event took place yesterday on the meridian city hall lawn from 3pm to 7pm.

It not only celebrated the life and birthday of the young girl but also took a moment to speak against domestic violence and how something needs to be done about it.

“Stop the violence, domestic violence, and we wanna promote that things are not acceptable. You know if you have a problem come talk to somebody. There are people out here that are having problems with domestic violence and we’re trying to stop this because there are a lot of people affected.” said father of Denisha Knight, Dennis Knight.

Denisha’s mother, Hazel Knight says there needs to be stiffer penalties and you should not be able to walk free if you’ve taken someone’s life.

“I feel like there is not enough being done to prevent this. I think we as a community need to come together so that we can stop some of this domestic violence.”, said Hazel Knight.

When asked how they can throw a joyous celebration such as this one after all that’s happened, Hazel Knight said “Because I know she would do it. She was that kind of person.”

The event was completely free, and the Knight family thanks everyone who was able to make it as they look to keep their daughter’s memory alive.

They say that doing this event keeps them going as well.

The family says they look forward to having this event again in the future.

