Very little change in the weather for the week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello, everyone. Fall seems to be on the horizon as temperatures over the next 10 days won’t vary much as we will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Conditions will stay fairly nice as we slowly near the first day of fall, but we are in need of rain as the drought monitor continues to show moderate droughts reaching into our area.

With the lack of rain there is an increase in wildfire danger so please heed local burn bans and take extra caution as open burning is discouraged.

Tracking the Tropics:

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee has made landfall in western Nova Scotia and is bringing strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains across Maine and parts of Canada. This storm will continue weakening but will bring those conditions to portions of Canada for the rest of the weekend.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Margot continues to stay in the central Atlantic as it will slowly weaken before it ever thinks about making contact with land. This storm will move west before making a loop around back to the east and weaken a lot.

Tropical Storm Nigel formed Saturday and it’s expected to become a hurricane by Monday but this storm looks to stay out to sea. This storm could pose no threat to anyone but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

