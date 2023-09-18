2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
State superintendent warns public schools about thousands of third grade students possibly being held back
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Picketers participate in a rally outside Paramount Pictures Studio on Wednesday, Sept. 13,...
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore’s return despite pickets
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

Items brought by Citizens National Bank to the Banking 101 workshop.
Banking 101 workshop
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1