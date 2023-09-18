Banking 101 workshop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Financial literacy isn’t always something that gets taught in the classroom.

However, The Carter Foundation is stepping up to educate people young and old to make sure anyone who wants to become financially literate has the chance to.

The Carter Foundation teamed up with Citizens National Bank to give those in attendance tips on how they can be smarter with their money.

James Carter, executive director at The Carter Foundation, says that banking can sometimes be intimidating.

“It’s a financial literacy workshop, basically to educate, motivate, and elevate youth and adults so and just talk about finance, teach them about banking and credit, and really in hopes that we can help create generational wealth. I think it’s very vital that we teach the youth and as well as the adults because when we have workshops like this, I learned things myself. So it doesn’t matter how old you are. You know you can always learn. You can learn something new every day if you listen”, said Carter.

If you weren’t able to catch today’s banking workshop, The Carter Foundation will be hosting another one next Sunday, September 24th , as well.

