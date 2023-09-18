Banking 101 workshop

Items brought by Citizens National Bank to the Banking 101 workshop.
Items brought by Citizens National Bank to the Banking 101 workshop.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Financial literacy isn’t always something that gets taught in the classroom.

However, The Carter Foundation is stepping up to educate people young and old to make sure anyone who wants to become financially literate has the chance to.

The Carter Foundation teamed up with Citizens National Bank to give those in attendance tips on how they can be smarter with their money.

James Carter, executive director at The Carter Foundation, says that banking can sometimes be intimidating.

“It’s a financial literacy workshop, basically to educate, motivate, and elevate youth and adults so and just talk about finance, teach them about banking and credit, and really in hopes that we can help create generational wealth. I think it’s very vital that we teach the youth and as well as the adults because when we have workshops like this, I learned things myself. So it doesn’t matter how old you are. You know you can always learn. You can learn something new every day if you listen”, said Carter.

If you weren’t able to catch today’s banking workshop, The Carter Foundation will be hosting another one next Sunday, September 24th , as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
State superintendent warns public schools about thousands of third grade students possibly being held back
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Picketers participate in a rally outside Paramount Pictures Studio on Wednesday, Sept. 13,...
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore’s return despite pickets
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Conditions will stay fairly nice as we slowly near the first day of fall.
Very little change in the weather for the week ahead
A church in Georgia is helping thousands of people pay off their medical debt.
Church helps wipe out $2.6M in medical debt for community members: ‘God has taught us’