City of Meridian Arrest Report September 18, 2023
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
|RICHARD LEWIS JR
|1980
|2846 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|CORNELIUS J NEWELL
|1980
|1521 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BERNARDINO GUERRERO
|1957
|1433 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|RONNIE C HAYNES JR
|1991
|320 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JOEY WADE
|1999
|711 39TH CT E MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOHN W LEGGETT
|1958
|4400 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|AVERY BROOKS
|1979
|1616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|RAVEN L HARRIS
|2001
|2905 HWY 45N MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ETHAN R TINDLE
|1988
|222 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SEQUIN CLEMONS
|1991
|3305 7TH ST APT 3 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:43 PM on September 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:21 AM on September 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:36 PM on September 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 44thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:32 PM on September 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
