City of Meridian Arrest Report September 18, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:43 PM on September 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:21 AM on September 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:36 PM on September 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 44thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:32 PM on September 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.