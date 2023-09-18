City of Meridian Arrest Report September 18, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RICHARD LEWIS JR19802846 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CORNELIUS J NEWELL19801521 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BERNARDINO GUERRERO19571433 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
RONNIE C HAYNES JR1991320 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOEY WADE1999711 39TH CT E MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOHN W LEGGETT19584400 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
AVERY BROOKS19791616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
RAVEN L HARRIS20012905 HWY 45N MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
ETHAN R TINDLE1988222 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SEQUIN CLEMONS19913305 7TH ST APT 3 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:43 PM on September 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:21 AM on September 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:36 PM on September 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 44thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:32 PM on September 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

