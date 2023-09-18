Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne speaks about the four people found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday night. (WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination
A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash while responding to...
MHP trooper helped out of burning vehicle after crash
Officers stand in a hallway during an active shooter drill.
Outgunned: School police officers don’t always have access to guns with best range
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan
The attack happened near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands...
2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in northeast Charlotte