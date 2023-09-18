David A. Greer

Dr. David A. Greer
David Greet
David Greet
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The family of Dr. David A. Geer will receive friends Monday evening, September 18, 2023 from 5:00 until 8:00 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.  A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Dr. David Allyn Geer, age 80, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Geer was born on January 21, 1943 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.  After college, Dr. Geer attended Yale Medical School, graduating valedictorian.  Following his residence at Stanford University, he established a successful practice in Birmingham, Alabama performing cardiac surgery.  Dr. Geer settled in Meridian, Mississippi in 1988.  It was here that he met his soulmate, Charlie, whom he married in 1992.  He performed over 10,000 surgeries during his career and touched the lives of many more.  He will be remembered for his caring, loving nature, and kind spirit.

Dr. Geer is survived by his wife, Charlie; sons, Jim Carruth (Alisha) and Bill Carruth (Leslie); and his grandchildren, Nash, Ella, and William.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Allyn Geer and Irene Rose Barnish Geer; and granddaughter, Alexandra Garnett Carruth.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be shared with Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

