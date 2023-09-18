Fall weather will be sticking around

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather out across Mississippi and Alabama.

For the rest of the day, we will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine across our area. This trend of dry and warm weather will continue into the rest of the week as well with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for the next seven days.

The weather will stay far from humid with our dew points remaining low but comfy weather will continue.

With it being so nice there is one downside and that is the lack of rain in our forecast as we look to continue to be dry.,

With how dry it is please head local burn bans and I would discourage any open burning as we have elevated conditions that would promote wildfires to grow increasingly dangerous.

Tracking the Tropics:

And then there was one…Hurricane Nigel has continued to grow and is expected to become a Major Hurricane by tomorrow morning. This storm has no chance of hitting the east coast and will continue to meander out in the Central Atlantic. By next weekend this storm will weaken into a tropical storm as it slowly gets closer to land except it won’t be anywhere in North America it could bring post-tropical storm force winds and rain to Ireland in a week.

There are also two areas of development that we are watching with one being on the east coast that has a low chance of development over the next seven days. The other one is off the coast of Africa and has a high chance of development over the next 7 days.

We will be keeping you updated as the next named storm will be Ophelia.

