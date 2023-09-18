Fall weather will be sticking around

With how dry it is please head local burn bans and I would discourage any open burning as we...
With how dry it is please head local burn bans and I would discourage any open burning as we have elevated conditions that would promote wildfires to grow increasingly dangerous.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather out across Mississippi and Alabama.

For the rest of the day, we will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine across our area. This trend of dry and warm weather will continue into the rest of the week as well with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for the next seven days.

The weather will stay far from humid with our dew points remaining low but comfy weather will continue.

With it being so nice there is one downside and that is the lack of rain in our forecast as we look to continue to be dry.,

With how dry it is please head local burn bans and I would discourage any open burning as we have elevated conditions that would promote wildfires to grow increasingly dangerous.

Tracking the Tropics:

And then there was one…Hurricane Nigel has continued to grow and is expected to become a Major Hurricane by tomorrow morning. This storm has no chance of hitting the east coast and will continue to meander out in the Central Atlantic. By next weekend this storm will weaken into a tropical storm as it slowly gets closer to land except it won’t be anywhere in North America it could bring post-tropical storm force winds and rain to Ireland in a week.

There are also two areas of development that we are watching with one being on the east coast that has a low chance of development over the next seven days. The other one is off the coast of Africa and has a high chance of development over the next 7 days.

We will be keeping you updated as the next named storm will be Ophelia.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash while responding to...
MHP trooper helped out of burning vehicle after crash
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Name released in fatal Sunday shooting
York has had a series of main line breaks, attributed to aging infrastructure, in the past 2-3...
York water service problems continued over the weekend