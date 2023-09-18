Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief

(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements were announced Sunday afternoon for Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillian.

Visitation for Chief McMillian will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

His funeral will be the next day at Fannin Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Chief McMillian passed away on Saturday after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

