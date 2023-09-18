Generous donation given to MCM - Meridian for The Spot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thanks to a generous donation, everyone will be able to celebrate a special milestone with a local nonprofit.

The SPOT organization strives to provide resources and inclusivity for those with special needs and their families. The nonprofit will be turning one on October 2nd. It will celebrate its birthday in partnership with the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian.

Thanks to a generous donation from Misson Scape, everyone in the community can attend the party!

“We are coming up on our first anniversary as a nonprofit organization under the Community Foundation of East Mississippi,” said Candace Coker with The SPOT, “and we’ve been given the opportunity to host a sensory-friendly birthday party. We are joining with the Mississippi Children’s Museum here in Meridian, and the entire event is being sponsored by Mission Scape Organization. The Mission Scape organization has covered all of the admission fees so that everyone in the community who would like to have a sensory-friendly family event can join us. This event is open to anyone in the community. We would love to share and educate through participation on what a sensory event can look like.”

“Mission Scape is a nonprofit that supports all kinds of outreaches around the community,” said Tom Sikes, founder of Mission Scapes. “it’s like a landscape for people to choose different missions that they can participate in. And one of ours is support for families with special needs. SPOT is a wonderful organization that reaches out to families of special needs. Mission Scape is just that. It’s called a get up and go and support those in the community. It’s a it’s a faith-based ministry, but we’re called to go and open ourselves up and to be inviting and inclusive.”

If you want more information on the birthday celebration, visit thespotfamily.org.

