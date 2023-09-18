Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 18, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

Two people are in custody Sunday morning after a shooting overnight in Saucier. It happened...
One injured, two in custody after Saucier shooting
Antoniel Thomas, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute...
Pearl River man sentenced to 10 years on drug charge
Terll Shell, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute...
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 5 years on drug trafficking charge
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2023