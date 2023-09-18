LCSD recognizes a National Merit Semifinalist

Brayden Alford, a senior at West Lauderdale High is a 2023 National Merit Semifinalist.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Brayden Alford, a senior at West Lauderdale High School is a 2023 National Merit Semifinalist.

Alford joins an elite team of academically talented high school seniors from around the country who will now have an opportunity to continue in the competition.

Each year there are more than 7,200 National Merit Scholarships given that are worth nearly $28 million.

The scholarship awards will be announced in the Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

